Guest lecturers across Karnataka seek regularisation after new hiring order

BENGALURU: Guest lecturers across Karnataka are raising concerns over the Department of Collegiate Education’s recent notification inviting new applications for the 2025–26 academic year.

Many lecturers, who have been serving in the same roles for several years, say they are being pushed aside, despite their long-standing service to higher education.

According to members of the State First Grade Colleges Guest Lecturers’ Welfare Association, the department has issued recruitment calls 4-5 times in the 2024-25 academic year alone, ignoring existing lecturers who have already proven their merit. They argue that the state government is justifying fresh appointments, even though the Supreme Court has allowed regularisation of long-serving temporary staff in various other rulings.

“These appointments are happening at the cost of experienced lecturers who have been working tirelessly for years,” said Santhosh NS, secretary of the association. “Instead of recognising our service, the department is treating us as replaceable,” he added

Guest lecturers say they are performing duties equivalent to full-time staff, often working 15-18 hours per week, yet are paid a fraction of an assistant professor’s salary. “As per UGC Regulations 2018 and 2019, guest lecturers must be appointed on the same basis as full-time faculty, and their remuneration should reflect their workload - up to Rs 1,500 per hour and Rs 50,000 per month,” stated the Association.

“We are 10,300 guest lecturers doing the work of full-time staff, but without recognition or security. The system is built on our backs, yet we remain invisible. We were selected through interviews and merit lists. We have been working for over 15-20 years. If this isn’t eligibility for regularisation, what is?” questioned Lokesh PC, president of the association.

“When Siddaramaiah was the Leader of the Opposition, he fought for regularising guest lecturers. But as CM, he is ignoring their service and sending many home,” the association stated.

Citing examples from other states where long-serving guest lecturers have been retained, regardless of UGC qualifications, the association called on the Karnataka Government to prioritise experience and loyalty over rigid formal criteria. The association has demanded that the latest notification, issued on June 25, be withdrawn and that currently serving lecturers be allowed to continue in their roles, with new appointments made only for vacant positions.