Why not say we won’t arrest Joshi, special court taunts Lokayukta police

BENGALURU: “Why custodial interrogation of IPS officer Srinath Mahadev Joshi is not sought when all other public servants involved in an alleged corruption case have been asked to go for it? Is there a different kind of justice for accused police officers and other public servants, that too in alleged extortion within the Lokayukta institution? This is not fair on the part of the investigating agency...”

This is how, KM Radhakrishna, judge of the Special Court for Lokayukta cases, on Wednesday lambasted the Lokayukta police orally for merely filing “formal objections” to the anticipatory bail petition of Joshi, who served as Lokayukta SP. “Instead of this, the Lokayukta police could have filed an undertaking that they are not going to arrest Joshi. Discrimination in filing objections against the accused just because he is an IPS officer, that too in alleged corruption within the Lokayukta institution, is questionable by the public,” the court added.

“People are keenly watching our approach. But this will definitely make people speak in public tomorrow that there is one kind of justice for accused police officers and another for accused public servants,” said the court.