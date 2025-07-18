Belagavi ranks 72nd in 3–10 lakh population range

BELAGAVI: Belagavi has shown significant improvement in Swachh Survekshan for cities with 3–10 lakh population. From 198th position in 2023, it moved to an impressive 72nd position in 2024-2025. This was possible because of the focused efforts by Belagavi City Corporation.

Over the past six months, the city made great strides in improving waste segregation at source and its disposal, which now stands at 80%, a huge jump from just 33% in the previous survey year.

In 2023, Belagavi performed well in terms of door-to-door waste collection (97%), and cleanliness of residential and market areas (99%). However, areas such as source segregation (49%), waste processing (14%), and (0%) dumpsite remediation needed attention.

Though the city made remarkable improvement at the national level rankings, it slipped to 11th rank from previous year’s 7th rank in the state level rankings. This is said to be because of the stiff competition between the cities in the state.