FIRs should be filed without delay, says Bengaluru police chief

BENGALURU: City Police Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh said that action will be taken against those policemen who make victims run from pillar to post to get their FIR registered. The Commissioner while answering to questions during a media interaction at the Bangalore Press Club said that FIRs must be registered without fail.

“It is wrong on the part of the police to send the complainants saying that the inspector is not in the station.In the police manual it is clearly mentioned that when the inspector goes out of the station, he has to mention in the Station House Diary (SHD) about where is going. Then the inspector has to give charge to the second most senior officer after him to run the station till he comes. I will set it right. We keep sending decoys to the police station to check on these issues,” Singh said.

Speaking about his priorities as the police commissioner, he said that he believes in people friendly policing and basic policing. “I am very particular about women and child safety because most of the crimes start from there, it might be body offenses or chain snatchings. We have to take this issue on a war footing basis. Addressing traffic issues, implementation of cyber laws and awareness towards reducing the rising cyber crime cases are the other priorities,” he said.