Police sub-inspector recruits in Bengaluru protest delay in appointments

BENGALURU: Candidates selected for the post of police sub-inspectors staged a protest at Freedom Park on Thursday, citing inordinate delay by the state government in issuing their appointment orders.

The protest, organised by the All Karnataka State Students Association (AKSSA), was led by PSI recruits who said they had completed the entire selection process, including documentation and police verification, over seven months ago. “We wrote the exam on October 3, 2024, and the results were announced on December 26. Since then, we’ve completed all procedures, including police verification. But there has been no progress on our appointment orders,” said a protesting candidate.

The candidates alleged that the government continues to delay the process without offering any clear timeline or reason. “Each time we follow up, they say, ‘wait 10 more days’, ‘15 more days’, or ‘another month’. This has been going on for months,” said Sindhu, another candidate.

Manjunath, an ex-serviceman who served 20 years in the Indian Army, said, “I applied for this job after retiring. I receive only Rs 23,000 as pension and have a family to support. Without this job, it’s hard to survive.”

Many female candidates also expressed concern. “We’re not even thinking about marriage, nor are we able to take up other jobs. Families are questioning us, ‘When are you getting a job?’ ‘What’s the status?’ But there’s still no answer. It’s painful,” shared a candidate.