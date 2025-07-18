Swachh rankings: Bengaluru comes in 36 among 40 cities

BENGALURU: Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) ended up with the 36th national rank out of 40 in the Swachh Survekshan survey 2024-2025 rankings. In the previous survey, under which Bengaluru was included in cities with more than one lakh population category, BBMP had secured 125th rank.

Ahmedabad topped the chart, and Madurai in Tamil Nadu secured 40th rank in the national rankings, under the more than 10 lakh population category (Million Plus Cities). In the survey results and awards announced on Thursday by the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Mysuru was the only city in Karnataka to be selected in the Super League, an elite classification under the survey. In the state-level ranking (within Karnataka), BBMP slipped from third position in the 2023-2024 survey to rank 15 this year, with Davanagere and Hubballi-Dharwad securing first and second ranks, respectively.

In the national ranking, BBMP scored 5,642 points out of the survey’s 10,000 score. In the certification score, out of 2,500, BBMP got 1,200. According to Bengaluru city’s report, the door-to-door collection of waste was 99 per cent, and waste generation vs processing was 81 per cent. The source segregation percentage dropped to 82 per cent from 99 per cent in the previous survey. In cleanliness of public toilets, the city fared poorly this year, with only 27 per cent of surveyed public toilets clean, compared to 87 per cent last year. Under the cleanliness of water bodies, Bengaluru scored 93 per cent.

However, BBMP scored 100 per cent in cleanliness of residential areas survey, and 97 per cent in the cleanliness of market areas. Both in the 2023-24 and 2024-25 surveys, BBMP failed to score anything in the ‘remediation of dumpsites’ (cleaning up and restoring landfills and other waste disposal sites).