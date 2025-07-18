Tejasvi Surya invites DyCM DK Shivakumar for debate on Tunnel Road

BENGALURU: Amid growing debate surrounding the proposed Tunnel Road Project championed by Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya on Thursday publicly invited the former for an open discussion on the project’s technical feasibility and public impact.

Taking to social media, Surya said, “If you truly welcome technical scrutiny and public debate on this Tunnel Road project, I propose an open discussion with DCM DK Shivakumar who is spearheading this project. Let the time and place be of your choosing.”

Stressing the importance of a transparent discussion, Surya added, “It will definitely be beneficial to discuss the merits and demerits in a healthy way. Am waiting to hear back from you.” Shivakumar also holds the Benglauru Development portfolio.

The Congress, meanwhile, reiterated its support for the tunnel initiative, calling it a transformative step to address Bengaluru’s mobility challenges in an earlier post. “This isn’t about political credit. It’s about Brand Bengaluru,” the party said, stressing the need for cooperation between the state and central governments. It welcomed scrutiny but warned against politicising infrastructure efforts, saying “citizens deserve efficient execution, not polarised discourse.”

Surya has been a vocal critic of the project since its inception and has called it a “vanity scheme” catering to elite residents from Koramangala and Sadashivanagar, arguing it diverts attention from more inclusive mobility solutions such as Metro expansion, suburban rail, and bus connectivity. He also raised serious concerns about the project’s massive cost pegged at Rs 18,500 crore for just 18 km.