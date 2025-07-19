BBMP chief sets March ’26 deadline for Ejipura Flyover

BENGALURU: Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Chief Commissioner Maheshwar Rao has set a deadline of March 2026 for the completion of the Ejipura flyover work. During an inspection at the segment casting yard at Sakalavara on Bannerghatta Road on Friday, he directed officials to accelerate the pace of construction.

The 2.38-km flyover on Ejipura Main Road will require 762 segment castings. Of these, 437 have already been installed, with 325 remaining. Rao directed officials to cast and install 45 segments per month to meet the deadline.

He also instructed that the segment casting be completed by the end of this year. He also stated that the land acquisition issues near St John’s Hospital and hostel, two key points along the route, have been resolved following a meeting with stakeholders.

Chief Engineer Raghavendra Prasad said, “The implementation plan is ready, and work is proceeding swiftly despite traffic constraints. Segment erection is being carried out between

11 pm and 5 am to minimise disruption. Footpath work is nearly complete, and the lower portion of the flyover has been asphalted in several stretches. Drainage and median work is also under way.”