Govt to split Bengaluru into five corporations, invites objections and suggestions from public

BENGALURU: After months of speculation over how many corporations would be formed for the ‘smooth’ administration of Greater Bengaluru, the state government on Saturday proposed dividing the city into five municipal corporations.
According to the notification issued by the Urban Development Department (UDD), the proposed five corporations are – Bengaluru West, Bengaluru South, Bengaluru North, Bengaluru East and Bengaluru Central.
In the Schedule-1, the notification lists out the boundaries of each corporation. The notification read that in exercise of the powers conferred under sub-section (1) of section 5 and sub-section (1) of section 7 of the Greater Bengaluru Governance Act, 2024 (Karnataka Act No. 36 of 2025).
The split of the corporations is done after taking into consideration the population, area, density of population, the revenue generated, the percentage of employment in non-agricultural activities, the economic importance and the infrastructural provisions available in the area.
In the notification, under Schedule-1, the borders of each of the five corporations are listed in detail. The state government has invited objections or suggestions from the public who may be affected within 30 days from the date of publication of this notification.
The present Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) head office will be recognised as Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) Head Office henceforth. The discussion about the five city corporations will also come up at the monsoon session from August 11 and the government is all set to pass the bill in the session.
The split will come into effect from the date of final notification to be published in the official Gazette by the State Government under sub-section (3) of section 5 and sub-section (3) of section 7 of the Greater Bengaluru Governance Act, 2024 (Karnataka Act No. 36 of 2025), according to the draft notification.
The public can raise objections and give suggestions over its demarcations and boundaries to the State Government in respect of this bill within 30 days of the notification to the Deputy Chief Secretary to Government, Room No: 436, 4th Floor, Vikas Soudha, Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Veedhi, Bangalore-560001.