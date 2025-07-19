Govt to split Bengaluru into five corporations, invites objections and suggestions from public

BENGALURU: After months of speculation over how many corporations would be formed for the ‘smooth’ administration of Greater Bengaluru, the state government on Saturday proposed dividing the city into five municipal corporations.

According to the notification issued by the Urban Development Department (UDD), the proposed five corporations are – Bengaluru West, Bengaluru South, Bengaluru North, Bengaluru East and Bengaluru Central.

In the Schedule-1, the notification lists out the boundaries of each corporation. The notification read that in exercise of the powers conferred under sub-section (1) of section 5 and sub-section (1) of section 7 of the Greater Bengaluru Governance Act, 2024 (Karnataka Act No. 36 of 2025).

The split of the corporations is done after taking into consideration the population, area, density of population, the revenue generated, the percentage of employment in non-agricultural activities, the economic importance and the infrastructural provisions available in the area.