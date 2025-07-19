IBM launches global test for PG progs in India

BENGALURU: IBM Q²D (Quantum Quotient Decode) has launched the IBM Global Entrance Test (GET) for students seeking admission to postgraduate programmes in India for the 2025-26 academic year. The entrance test will serve as the qualifying exam for MBA, MCA and MSc Computer Science programmes offered in collaboration with select Indian universities.

S-VYASA Deemed-to-be University is the first institution in the country to implement this model. The university will offer the IBM-integrated programmes at its campus in Kengeri.

Students admitted through GET will be trained under IBM’s Q²D model, which aims to bridge the gap between academia and industry. The curriculum includes cloud labs, live industry projects, AI tools, internships and mentorship from IBM professionals.

“The entrance exam helps analyse each student’s potential -- aptitude, logical reasoning and problem-solving -- and categorise them for personalised learning journeys. IBM is not running the university. We are collaborators ensuring students receive cutting-edge tech skills. The university maintains full academic autonomy,” said Hari Rama Subramanian, Leader, Business Development & Academia Relationship, IBM.