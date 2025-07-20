BBMP report blames IT firms for Manyata Tech Park flooding; seeks land and drain funding

BENGALURU: A BBMP report delving into the causes of floods at Manyata Tech Park and adjoining areas in the recent past has indicted some of the major IT corporations in the locality.

The report by Munish Moudgil, Principal Secretary to Revenue Department and Special Commissioner, BBMP, has listed out a series of violations such as interruptions to drain water flow, disruption of rainfall catchment area in Nagavara, blocking of natural percolation, as reasons for the flooding.

The report recommends that those private companies whose constructions have obstructed the natural flow of rainwater give land free of cost and fund the construction of a drain to avoid future flooding of Manyata Tech Park and the adjoining areas in the Outer Ring Road in Hebbal.

The recommendations were made following the inspection by Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on May 29. Yelahanka Zonal Commissioner Karee Gowda, along with his team, had visited the flood-prone area on May 30.

During the survey in which drones were deployed for a fair assessment, it was found that the drains marked in revenue maps have been obstructed by the big private players housing IT firms, and the flooding is attributed to this factor alone. As per the findings, the firms have put up large-scale constructions, leading to the blocking of the flow of water.

“The properties around the flow of the drain shall give requisite land free of cost, as natural water flow has been blocked by them. The private parties also should fund the construction of the drain,” said an official from the BBMP revenue department, quoting the report.

“Two man-made drains passing through different survey numbers of the private firms to connect Rajakaluve (canals) have been suggested. The drains shall have adequate size and design,” said an official.

Recommendations like cleaning up the junk in Rajakaluve to facilitate the smooth flow of water, and also increase the carrying capacity of the natural drains, have been suggested.