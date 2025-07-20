Byrathi Basavaraj appears before police in Biklu Shiva murder case

BENGALURU: Former minister and KR Pura BJP MLA Byrathi Basavaraj appeared before the investigation officer (IO) here on Saturday morning in connection with the murder of rowdy-sheeter Shivashankar alias Biklu Shiva.

Shivashankar was hacked to death by a group of around nine people near his house in Halasuru on July 15.

Byrathi Basavaraj has been named as accused No 5 in the FIR. In her complaint, Shivashankar’s mother Vijayalakshmi alleged that the MLA had instigated the group to murder her son over a property dispute.

A police officer, who is part of the investigation, said the MLA appeared before Assistant Commissioner of Police Prakash Rathod, who is the IO in the case. He was questioned for over an hour. The officer said that a notice was issued to the MLA on Thursday night, directing him to appear before the IO within two days.

Bharathinagar police arrested five people on Thursday in connection with the case. They are in police custody.

In response to the MLA’s petition challenging the FIR against him, the high court directed him to cooperate with the police team investigating the case.