Despite surplus power, outages back in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: While the State Government maintained there is surplus power and no power cuts, Bengalureans say otherwise.

They pointed that scheduled and unscheduled power outages are back in the tech-capital.

The BESCOM and the KPTCL have been issuing regular statements listing the areas for power cuts due to maintenance works. Engineers of the two departments also admitted that apart from the listed areas, power cuts happen in other areas due to sudden works to be taken up. They also admit to lack of coordination between the two departments for the power cuts.

However, most parts of Bengaluru west and south-west complain of power outages on a daily basis. “We had no power supply from 9 am to 7.30 pm on Friday. Multiple complaints were raised but there was no respite,” said Mohanlal M, a resident of Kengeri. Similar was the complaint of Nirmala K, a resident of Magadi Road. She added that power supply was intermittent on Saturday from 6 am. “The staffers said that power supply was cut due to technical issues. But they were unable tell by when it will be restored,” she added.

A senior KPTCL official, not wanting to be named, said, “Due to increasing load on the transformers and feeders, a decision with BESCOM has been taken to switch off power supply across all 16 feeders in the city, for an hour each, in a phased manner. A schedule has been fixed for it. We get maximum complaints from consumers under Bayadarahalli feeder, which supplies power to domestic and industrial consumers in west Bengaluru, including Peenya 2nd stage. In other areas power outages are due to over loading and technical issues.”