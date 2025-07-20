Greenovate-2025 workshop at IISc calls for innovation in waste management

BENGALURU: A workshop titled Greenovate-2025 was held on Saturday at IISc, highlighting the urgent need for innovation in waste management technologies to achieve zero-waste goals.

It was jointly organised by Zero Waste Society of India (ZWSI), IISc Bangalore, and other educational institutions including Oxford Institutions (Nagarabhavi and Ullal), B.N.M. Institute of Technology (BNMIT), and BNMIT Friends of Nature Club. Balagangadhar, former chief scientific officer of KSPCB and former president of ZWSI, said many industries prioritise production over responsible waste disposal.

“When questioned, they often cite the lack of suitable technology. This gap in innovation needs to be filled by today’s youth,” he said, urging institutions to incorporate sustainability-focused learning in their curriculum.

ZWSI president BR Supreeth said India’s large youth population and the presence of startups offer a unique opportunity to address environmental challenges through innovation.

He stressed the need for mentoring and collaboration between startups and research institutions. “ZWSI aims to support multiple startups in the coming year,” he added. ZWSI general secretary Pratibha outlined the organisation’s mission to promote environmental responsibility through public awareness and innovation.