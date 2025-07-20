Publishing house with a mission

VIJAYAPURA : Ladai Prakashana, a publishing house in Gadag, has been bringing to light works of new writers, especially those associated with ‘Bandaya Sahitya’ (rebel literature), since its inception in 2002.
Established by writer and activist Basavaraj Sulebhavi, 60, of Vijayapura, this publishing house has been named after Ladai, his weekly newspaper, which folded up due to logistical issues.
Ladai, colloquially means struggle. After obtaining a Master’s degree from Dharwad University, Sulebhavi not only worked as a part-time lecturer, but also as a reporter of a Kannada daily for nearly a decade in Gadag district. As a journalist, Sulebhavi focussed on inequality in society and highlighted the issues faced by marginalised sections. However, it was his passion for writing and social change that led him to publication of books.
As the state convener of ‘Bandaya Sahitya’, Sulebhavi organised several literary conventions across Karnataka to amplify the voices of the oppressed and marginalised sections of society. “We wanted to give voice to the voiceless and create a platform for new writers committed to the struggle against injustice and inequality in society through the pen,” Sulebhavi told TNSE.
“Ladai Prakashana is committed to publishing works that attempt to address social discrimination, communalism, caste injustice, and highlight the struggle by marginalised communities. Such works must be factual and people-oriented,” he said.
Ladai Prakashana has published 302 books so far, with the number growing from a modest four to nearly 20 titles a year. Its publications have received many awards and recognition from the state government for best design. Prominent among them are from the Karnataka Sahitya Academy and Kendra Sahitya Parishat.
It has published many books of progressive Tamil and Telugu writers in Kannada, ensuring that literature promoting social equality transcends linguistic barriers. “Our first book, Bayarike (Thirst), a poetry anthology on women’s issues by first-time writers, received overwhelming appreciation. Its author, Dr Vinaya, is one of the debutant writers encouraged by Ladai,” he said.
Ladai doesn’t collect any fee from writers for publishing their works. They are funded by a network of like-minded individuals to keep the mission going. The books are affordably priced, reflecting the modest backgrounds of their authors.
‘May Sahitya Sammelan’
In 2013, Ladai Prakashana organised ‘May Sahitya Sammelan’ inspired by the Workers’ Movement commemorated every May. It has held 11 sammelans in various districts of Karnataka so far. “This sammelan is community-funded. We do not accept donations from politicians or corporates. Writers contribute to it generously. The event not only serves as a platform for discussions on social issues, but also as a venue to introduce our books to the people,” Sulebhavi said.
‘Bahutva Bharat’ (Pluralistic India) and ‘Samvidhana Mattu Rajakarana’ (Constitution and Politics) were among the themes of the sammelans held in the past. Ladai plans to organise a sammelan in Karnataka’s communally sensitive coastal belt to promote peace and harmony, and raise awareness against divisive ideologies.
Dr Anupama, an author, has been associated with Ladai Prakashana for 15 years.
With 45 books to her credit, Dr Anupama said Ladai helped shape her literary journey and reach a larger audience. “Two of my works bagged the prestigious Karnataka Sahitya Academy award, while a few others received regional and national recognition,” she added.
One of her most impactful works, ‘Jati Janaganati Mattu Meesalati’ (Caste Census and Reservation) published in 2010, favoured a nationwide caste census and restructuring of reservation policies based on its findings. Most of her works focus on social transformation, resistance to communalism, and addressing societal issues, especially those faced by women and marginalised people.
Her works include biographies of Dr BR Ambedkar, Jyotiba Phule, Bhagat Singh, Akka Mahadevi and Savitribai Phule, which have seen multiple editions.