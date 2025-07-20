Publishing house with a mission

VIJAYAPURA : Ladai Prakashana, a publishing house in Gadag, has been bringing to light works of new writers, especially those associated with ‘Bandaya Sahitya’ (rebel literature), since its inception in 2002.

Established by writer and activist Basavaraj Sulebhavi, 60, of Vijayapura, this publishing house has been named after Ladai, his weekly newspaper, which folded up due to logistical issues.

Ladai, colloquially means struggle. After obtaining a Master’s degree from Dharwad University, Sulebhavi not only worked as a part-time lecturer, but also as a reporter of a Kannada daily for nearly a decade in Gadag district. As a journalist, Sulebhavi focussed on inequality in society and highlighted the issues faced by marginalised sections. However, it was his passion for writing and social change that led him to publication of books.

As the state convener of ‘Bandaya Sahitya’, Sulebhavi organised several literary conventions across Karnataka to amplify the voices of the oppressed and marginalised sections of society. “We wanted to give voice to the voiceless and create a platform for new writers committed to the struggle against injustice and inequality in society through the pen,” Sulebhavi told TNSE.

“Ladai Prakashana is committed to publishing works that attempt to address social discrimination, communalism, caste injustice, and highlight the struggle by marginalised communities. Such works must be factual and people-oriented,” he said.

Ladai Prakashana has published 302 books so far, with the number growing from a modest four to nearly 20 titles a year. Its publications have received many awards and recognition from the state government for best design. Prominent among them are from the Karnataka Sahitya Academy and Kendra Sahitya Parishat.

It has published many books of progressive Tamil and Telugu writers in Kannada, ensuring that literature promoting social equality transcends linguistic barriers. “Our first book, Bayarike (Thirst), a poetry anthology on women’s issues by first-time writers, received overwhelming appreciation. Its author, Dr Vinaya, is one of the debutant writers encouraged by Ladai,” he said.

Ladai doesn’t collect any fee from writers for publishing their works. They are funded by a network of like-minded individuals to keep the mission going. The books are affordably priced, reflecting the modest backgrounds of their authors.