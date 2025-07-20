Smugglers hide cocaine in comic books; Rs 40 worth drugs recovered at Bengaluru airport

BENGALURU: In a new shift in modus operandi, criminals are using magazines and comic books as camouflage to smuggle contraband drugs on transnational routes to escape detection and hoodwink law enforcers.

On July 18, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) Bengaluru Zonal Unit (BZU) intercepted an Indian male passenger, who arrived in Bengaluru from Doha at the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) in the early hours of Friday.

The officers found that he was carrying in his baggage two superhero comics/ magazines which were “unusually heavy. They recovered white powder concealed in the coverside of the magazine. The powder tested positive for cocaine,” said sources.

“The recovered cocaine weighing 4,006 grams (over 4 kg) and having an international market value of around Rs 40 crore was seized. The passenger, originally from Delhi was arrested under the Narcotic Drugs & Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985,” added sources.

“The contraband drug was meant for consumption in Bengaluru city,” said sources on condition of anonymity. The accused was produced before the special court and remanded to judicial custody the same day.

The DRI since April has seized 30-40 kgs of methamphetamine (crystal meth) from Bengaluru city.

In March the DRI seized three kg of cocaine at KIA. The Narcotic Control Bureau (NCB) and police have also seized huge quantities of contraband drugs, especially meth.