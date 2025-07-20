Volunteer-run medical helpline helps 900 BPL patients; saves families over Rs 2 crore

BENGALURU: A 24x7 medical helpline, started by a group of 30 professionals, including doctors, engineers, and recruiters, is transforming how low-income families in Karnataka access healthcare. In just over a year, the team has assisted more than 900 patients from Below Poverty Line (BPL) backgrounds, and helped their families save over Rs 2 crore in medical expenses by guiding them to the most feasible and affordable treatment options.

The initiative — ABF Health initiative, a project by non-profit Active Bengaluru Foundation (ABF) — was born out of the confusion and helplessness the volunteers witnessed during the Covid-19 pandemic, with many poor families trying to gather where to go, how to afford treatment, and how to utilise government health schemes.

Accordingly, the helpline connects callers to district surgeons, government hospitals, and helps them understand how to claim benefits they are entitled to.

Thouseef Ahmed, a volunteer, said the helpline does not offer direct medical advice, financial support or treatment, but plays a critical role in helping families access existing government services. Volunteers help patients understand how to use their BPL health card, connect them to government hospitals, speak with Arogya Mitras, and assist in coordinating essential needs like oxygen support, diagnostics, or mobility aids. They also explain how to access funding under schemes like Ayushman Bharat-Arogya Karnataka (AB-ArK).

“The idea emerged during Covid, when many of the same volunteers were involved in food and ration distribution. Over time, they found that many who were struggling to find treatment were not even aware of the government schemes designed for them. This gap between entitlement and access became the central motivation for setting up the ABF Health Helpline,” Ahmed said.