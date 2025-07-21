BBMP split will lead to skewed development

BENGALURU: While the Urban Development Department has issued the draft notification to split Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) into five corporations, civic experts and former corporators opine that the division was “unnecessary” and has been done in a way that the city will see skewed development, and claim that the split didn’t focus on language and culture. They note that Bengaluru East Corporation is carved out in a way that the area has the highest revenue collection, while other corporations are nowhere near. The area is predominantly populated by non-Kannadigas, who they believe will not understand local Kannada and culture.

Founder member of Bengaluru Praja Vedike NS Mukunda said, “The split has only laid the foundation for more problems. Instead of splitting the city into five corporations, the existing eight BBMP zones should have been doubled to 16, with a commissioner heading each zone. This would have made the administration easier.”

Bengaluru East, being the highest revenue generator, will plan and implement multiple projects and schemes, and corporations like West will barely be able to run the show, Mukunda said.

Echoing Mukunda’s views was former Leader of Opposition in BBMP and BJP leader NR Ramesh, who said, “East’s revenue will be over Rs 2,000 crore, while Central’s will be over Rs 250 crore, West will end up last with Rs 200 crore. North’s revenue will be over Rs 1,400 crore and South’s revenue around Rs 600 crore.”

Ramesh predicted that if this split becomes a reality, Bengaluru will face Delhi’s fate, where the national capital was trifurcated in 2012 and couldn’t sustain due to multiple problems, and was again merged into one in 2022.