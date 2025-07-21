Bengaluru sees 3k fatal accidents, conviction 7 per cent

BENGALURU: In the last four-and-a-half years, 3,536 fatal accidents were reported in the city, but only 7% of these cases resulted in conviction. Due to compensation settlements, the accused often go scot-free. On average, 11 accidents are reported daily in the city, including two fatal ones. The number of accidents increased by one-third from 2021 to 2024.
Experts said that the low conviction rate in fatal accidents is due to poor investigation, lack of eyewitnesses and out-of-court settlements.
According to the data from 2021 to July 2025, a total of 3,536 fatal accidents and 15,349 non-fatal accidents were reported, while 250 fatal and 9,811 non-fatal cases resulted in conviction. Meanwhile, 407 fatal and 199 non-fatal cases were disposed. In cases involving drunk driving and resulting in death, cases are registered under Section 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder ) of the BNS and previously booked under Section 304 of the IPC.
A senior police officer said nearly 70–80% of fatal accident cases are compromised out of court between the accused and the victim’s family, leading to low conviction rates and accused go free hand. Most accidents involve two-wheeler riders from economically weaker backgrounds.
‘Families often resort to out-of-court settlements’
Families often avoid long legal battles and opt for settlements resulting in acquittals, he said.
“After investigation, the cases proceed simultaneously in civil and criminal courts. The Motor Vehicle Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) handles civil cases, where insurance companies compensate the victim’s family, sometimes up to several crores based on the victim’s age and profession. These cases are typically settled within six months to a year,” he explained. While due to delay in criminal trials, the witnesses including victims’ families, often turn hostile. “Over time, families lose the motivation to pursue the case and agree to out-of-court settlements”, he said adding since accidents are usually not intentional, the accused are often given station bail, the officer added.
Advocate Rajalakshmi Angalagi noted that there are two types of fatal mishaps: negligent (carelessness or failure to take precautions) and reckless (willful disregard for safety like overspeeding or signal jumping). “Police often fail to clearly classify the nature of the act. The reckless cases should be prioritized for stricter punishment,” she said.
She added that fatal cases are difficult to prove due to a lack of eyewitnesses. “Most onlookers turn hostile or avoid giving statements. However, with the new law allowing CCTV footage as admissible evidence, conviction rates may improve. In drunk driving cases, FSL reports are also essential,” she said.