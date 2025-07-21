Bengaluru sees 3k fatal accidents, conviction 7 per cent

BENGALURU: In the last four-and-a-half years, 3,536 fatal accidents were reported in the city, but only 7% of these cases resulted in conviction. Due to compensation settlements, the accused often go scot-free. On average, 11 accidents are reported daily in the city, including two fatal ones. The number of accidents increased by one-third from 2021 to 2024.

Experts said that the low conviction rate in fatal accidents is due to poor investigation, lack of eyewitnesses and out-of-court settlements.

According to the data from 2021 to July 2025, a total of 3,536 fatal accidents and 15,349 non-fatal accidents were reported, while 250 fatal and 9,811 non-fatal cases resulted in conviction. Meanwhile, 407 fatal and 199 non-fatal cases were disposed. In cases involving drunk driving and resulting in death, cases are registered under Section 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder ) of the BNS and previously booked under Section 304 of the IPC.

A senior police officer said nearly 70–80% of fatal accident cases are compromised out of court between the accused and the victim’s family, leading to low conviction rates and accused go free hand. Most accidents involve two-wheeler riders from economically weaker backgrounds.