Bus lanes, Metro work in Bengaluru need urgent push: Experts

BENGALURU: Amid the political back-and-forth over which infrastructure project deserves priority, mobility experts have called on the state government to refocus on public transport, especially Metro expansion, bus services and pedestrian infrastructure to meaningfully address Bengaluru’s traffic crisis.

Sanjeev Dyamannavar, mobility expert, highlighted the long delays in construction of underground Metro corridors to caution against overly ambitious tunnelling projects. He said, “Phase 2 of the Metro was sanctioned in 2014. Now we’re in 2025 and the Kalena Agrahara to Nagawara stretch, mostly underground, still hasn’t opened. You can imagine the challenges of tunnelling in Bengaluru.”

He also stressed the unfulfilled promise of the Bengaluru Suburban Rail project. “One of its outcomes was meant to be the removal of all level crossings in the city to reduce congestion. That hasn’t happened. Our elected representatives and administrators are not treating this project with urgency. There’s no review, no pressure, no push.”

Civic evangelist V Ravichandar joined Dyamannavar in flagging the poor state of road and drain infrastructure. “BBMP must take up proper maintenance of stormwater drains and ensure desilted mud is not left on the roadside. It just washes back in.” He added that carpooling and cab sharing should be promoted to reduce the volume of vehicles on roads. “The most important projects we should prioritise are public transport and this includes Metro, suburban rail, bus, walkability and cycling infrastructure. Given that the biggest challenge for Bengaluru is outer ring road and that the Blue Line Metro is still under construction, the single biggest intervention that can yield quick results is revival of the bus priority lane on ORR, which was suspended due to Metro construction,” said Srinivas Alavilli, fellow at World Resources Institute India.

With the city’s vehicle population nearing 1.3 crore, experts said without immediate and sustained investment in public transport infrastructure, the city’s mobility crisis will deepen. Bridging the gap between rapid urban expansion and accessible, efficient transport systems is no longer optional, it is essential for the city’s sustainability and quality of life.