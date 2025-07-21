Light of the fireflies : director Vimal Chandran on ‘Ray’, Sushin Shyam’s debut indie track

Imagine a world where differences are just another means to bring people closer together – a world where there is no exclusion and everyone lives happily. Sounds like a world that only exists in fairy tales, right? Through Ray, the debut independent production of music composer Sushin Shyam, city-based visual artist and director Vimal Chandran, aims to make this idea a reality through a unique concept and captivating visuals in the backdrop of ’90s Kerala.
According to him, the idea was to create a story that celebrates diversity and inclusion. “People are different, and everyone tries to protect their territory in some way or other. I believe that everyone is an immigrant somewhere or another. We are all connected, and our differences are what make us special,” he says.
At a time when differences often lead to division and war, Ray tries to evoke a sense of empathy with the story of a blue-haired boy who moves to a new location with his family, notes Chandran. “I wanted to show the boy in a different light, hence I put him in a blue colour, similar to a children’s book illustration,” he adds.
As the boy navigates his new surroundings, he initially faces scepticism from the people around him. Things start to appear different when he meets an alien who has also been ostracised by society. Together, they form a bond, and the boy’s family welcomes the alien.
Chandran also credits Kerala’s cultural heritage as an inspiration. “I wanted to showcase the beauty of Kerala and the importance of acceptance and inclusion. I have already experimented with it. The alien’s bright colours were inspired by Kerala art forms like the Theyyam, while the outfits drew from the traditional attire of African tribes and the Japanese kimono. It’s a mix of many things,” he explains.
Moreover, the video’s aesthetic adds a ’90s touch to it. “I took a retro-futuristic approach to the theme because Sushin and I are from the ’90s,” he says. “The car in the story, the TV holder, walkman, even I took a retro-futuristic approach to the Alien Spaceship,” he explains. Creating Ray in around nine months was a labour of love and collaborative work for Chandran. “Sushin had planned to do a different concept, in English, initially. When I heard the song, I felt like it lacked nativity. So, I wanted to do it in our way, and Sushin was very supportive,” he says.
There are several instances of cultural exchange leading to the video’s core message of inclusion, Chandran explains, “The visuals which plays in the ending is actually from the Malayalam movie Njan Gandharvan (1991), in which the lead mythical character is from the outside world, and the fireflies have an ET [Extra-Terrestrial] (1982) reference. So it’s a mix of the directors – Spielberg and Padmarajan coming together at that point. A cultural exchange of art happens there.”
The video ends with fireflies as a metaphor. “The fireflies coming out of the TV and how they share the light shows that they have become one family now, living together under one roof,” he concludes.