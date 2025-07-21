Man held for murder bid in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: The HAL police have arrested a 26-year-old youth for harassing a married woman on social media and pressuring her to marry him. When the woman’s relatives called him for a discussion, the accused, who was riding pillion on the woman’s brother-in-law’s bike, allegedly slit his throat.

The accused, Selva Karthik, is an employee in a private two-wheeler manufacturing company in Hosur. He is a native of Tamil Nadu. The police said that Karthik had befriended a married woman from Kaggadasapura and began chatting with her. He later fell in love with her, but the woman stopped communication. In June, Karthik visited her house and threatened her with dire consequences if she did not speak to him. Her husband and other family members convinced him and sent him back. He allegedly threatened her over the phone, warning that he would kill her father and a relative if she didn’t leave her husband.

On July 17, the woman’s father, Shekar V, brother-in-law Prashanth, and son-in-law Shiva went to meet Karthik near Malleshpalya to talk with him. Prashanth was riding a scooter with Karthik as a pillion. While they were on the way, Karthik allegedly slit Prashanth’s neck from behind. Shekar and Shiva, who were on another scooter, stopped to rescue Prashanth, who was bleeding profusely. Karthik allegedly tried to attack them as well, but they escaped, the police said. The police added that Prashanth was rushed to the hospital. HAL police have registered a case.