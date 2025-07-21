Reel Deal: Film actors to enthusiasts on recent proposal to cap movie ticket prices at ₹200

Most of us, undoubtedly, have a cherished memory of going to the film theatres – it could be that first day first show of your favourite star, a late-night show all by yourself, or perhaps, it wasn’t about the movie at all, but the moment you held hands with your date or the quality time spent with your family that mattered.

However, with the rise of OTT (over-the-top) platforms in recent years, going to the cinema has become a less common part of our lives. It has also resulted in lower footfall across many theatres. In the midst of this, the Karnataka government recently issued a draft notification proposing a ₹200 cap on ticket prices for all theatres and multiplexes – a move aimed at making cinema more accessible. Besides, it also invited the public to send in feedback.

From excitement over increased accessibility to concern about negatively affecting single-screen theatres’ already dwindling business and a lack of premium movie experiences, film enthusiasts, actors, directors and more share their two cents with CE.