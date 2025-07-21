Reel Deal: Film actors to enthusiasts on recent proposal to cap movie ticket prices at ₹200

Most of us, undoubtedly, have a cherished memory of going to the film theatres – it could be that first day first show of your favourite star, a late-night show all by yourself, or perhaps, it wasn’t about the movie at all, but the moment you held hands with your date or the quality time spent with your family that mattered.
However, with the rise of OTT (over-the-top) platforms in recent years, going to the cinema has become a less common part of our lives. It has also resulted in lower footfall across many theatres. In the midst of this, the Karnataka government recently issued a draft notification proposing a ₹200 cap on ticket prices for all theatres and multiplexes – a move aimed at making cinema more accessible. Besides, it also invited the public to send in feedback.
From excitement over increased accessibility to concern about negatively affecting single-screen theatres’ already dwindling business and a lack of premium movie experiences, film enthusiasts, actors, directors and more share their two cents with CE.
I think the move is mostly positive, with the cap expected to make regional Kannada films and mid-budget films more accessible to audiences, benefiting local filmmakers and emerging actors. However, established stars and high-budget productions may take a hit, as multiplexes, which are the key revenue generators, will no longer be able to charge premium rates. The move could also impact high-priced formats and premium experiences like IMAX, 4DX, and recliner seating, making them financially unsustainable. We could organise seminars, invite experts, and discuss ways to address the related issues while also promoting inclusive viewing.
There are a lot of factors influencing why ticket prices are different in various theatres, primarily the facilities and quality of the visuals and audio. As it is a cost-intensive industry, accessing good quality surround sound, paired with a great projection, and the quality of the screen definitely justifies the difference in prices, as the experience tends to change. The standardisation will benefit large audiences, making films accessible to more people but may impact theatre owners, film distributors, and producers. As far as production roles like actors, technical and creative crew are concerned, they won’t be deeply affected, as these costs are accounted for before starting the production of a film.
The first three weeks are crucial for a movie, and since Covid, it’s been difficult to get a good turnout. I hope the move helps Kannada films. As a director, my audience may not be able to afford the high rates that multiplexes charge, but the ₹200 cap might help them come watch my movie. I hope they reduce the concession prices as well to make the experience even more accessible.
This is definitely a positive move, already implemented in other states like Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh. Especially in Tamil Nadu, I’ve seen housefull shows at midnight and 4am, so I hope this drives audiences to theatres instead of OTT platforms. I don’t think this will affect theatre revenues negatively, as they mainly make money from concession sales. One thing I would also like the government to look into is giving more prime slots to Kannada films, the same way Maharashtra has done with Marathi films. In Bengaluru, these are all given to Hollywood films, or those from Telugu, Hindi, and Tamil, featuring big stars.
It’s a relief to hear that ticket prices would drop, but it also means that theatres would overcharge (like they already do) on food and beverages. The experience of going to a movie theatre is still somewhat compromised. It would also need better content to drive audiences back to the theatres. Not a lot of good films are being released in theatres anymore, while there are new releases on OTT. Earlier, a new film used to be released every other Friday. If that were the scenario today, I’d definitely go to the movies more, especially with the lowered ticket prices.
Working-class people and middle-class families stop coming to theatres as it becomes a pricey affair - ticket cost goes up to ₹1,500 to ₹2,000 today. But as a single-screen theatre owner, I’m concerned that everyone will choose multiplexes over us if the prices are the same in both places. `200 is a good cap for single screens as our tickets cost about the same right now, but there should be a small difference, maybe `100 more for multiplexes, so people still come to us.