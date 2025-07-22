Bar-galore on High Spirits

India’s growing cocktail culture had a lot to celebrate last week, with the announcement of Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2025 in Macau. While five Indian bars made it to the prestigious list, it was Bengaluru that led the charge, with three of its establishments, SOKA at No. 28, ZLB23 at No. 31, and Bar Spirit Forward at No. 37, winning international recognition.

For a city once known primarily for its pub culture, this marks a definitive turning point. Bengaluru’s cocktail scene is not only maturing, it’s helping redefine what an Indian bar can be: inventive, rooted, and ready for the world stage.

“It’s an incredible moment,” says Guru Shivaram, director at Investorant Platforms, which backed Bar Spirit Forward from the start. “When we first supported Arijit’s vision, it felt bold and ambitious. But this recognition confirms that Bengaluru’s cocktail culture is ready to stand shoulder to shoulder with the best in the world.”

At the heart of this shift are bars that bring together global technique with local inspiration. ZLB23, for instance, is an elegant speakeasy hidden behind the kitchen corridors of The Leela Palace Bengaluru. With its Kyoto-inspired interiors, live jazz, and theatrical drinks, it evokes the Prohibition era while remaining firmly Indian in soul. “This recognition speaks volumes about the evolution of India’s bar landscape,” says Madhav Sehgal, Area Vice President – Operations South at The Leela. “We’re weaving cultural narratives, embracing native ingredients, and sharing India’s story with the world, one cocktail at a time.” Their recently launched ‘Native Section’ menu draws from the region’s own pantry: Coco Fizz with tender coconut, Annanas with Rani pineapple, and Fire and Water, a smoky concoction featuring bhajji chilli, are among the standouts.