Bar-galore on High Spirits

India’s growing cocktail culture had a lot to celebrate last week, with the announcement of Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2025 in Macau. While five Indian bars made it to the prestigious list, it was Bengaluru that led the charge, with three of its establishments, SOKA at No. 28, ZLB23 at No. 31, and Bar Spirit Forward at No. 37, winning international recognition.
For a city once known primarily for its pub culture, this marks a definitive turning point. Bengaluru’s cocktail scene is not only maturing, it’s helping redefine what an Indian bar can be: inventive, rooted, and ready for the world stage.
“It’s an incredible moment,” says Guru Shivaram, director at Investorant Platforms, which backed Bar Spirit Forward from the start. “When we first supported Arijit’s vision, it felt bold and ambitious. But this recognition confirms that Bengaluru’s cocktail culture is ready to stand shoulder to shoulder with the best in the world.”
At the heart of this shift are bars that bring together global technique with local inspiration. ZLB23, for instance, is an elegant speakeasy hidden behind the kitchen corridors of The Leela Palace Bengaluru. With its Kyoto-inspired interiors, live jazz, and theatrical drinks, it evokes the Prohibition era while remaining firmly Indian in soul. “This recognition speaks volumes about the evolution of India’s bar landscape,” says Madhav Sehgal, Area Vice President – Operations South at The Leela. “We’re weaving cultural narratives, embracing native ingredients, and sharing India’s story with the world, one cocktail at a time.” Their recently launched ‘Native Section’ menu draws from the region’s own pantry: Coco Fizz with tender coconut, Annanas with Rani pineapple, and Fire and Water, a smoky concoction featuring bhajji chilli, are among the standouts.
Across town in Indiranagar, SOKA takes a more artistic, experimental approach. With its 10-metre bar kitchen and a decor curated by artist Siddharth Kerkar, the intimate 38-seater blends bar culture with culinary innovation and storytelling. Its founders, Chef Sombir Choudhary and Avinash Kapoli, are overjoyed. “Bengaluru has always had soul,” says Choudhary. “But this puts our bar scene squarely on the global map. Our bartenders, farmers, and regulars, they’re all part of this moment.” Kapoli adds, “The recognition is fuel. It pushes us to keep digging deeper, into local produce, forgotten flavours and the stories that make Bengaluru what it is.” Their signature drink, Cheese Cherry Pineapple, reimagines a nostalgic bar snack into a complex cocktail, playful, surprising, and quintessentially Bengaluru.
At Bar Spirit Forward, located inside the Southern Star Hotel, the approach is minimalist yet meticulous. Led by renowned bartender Arijit Bose, the bar is known for its laid-back vibe and a concise menu, which balances classic technique with modern flair. “We’re a neighbourhood bar,” Bose explains. “At the end of the day, drinks are social lubricants. We want people to have fun, not feel like they’re at a science fair.” Still, the craft is unmistakable. The bar’s best-seller, Southern Star, is a tequila gimlet elevated with lacto-fermented guava, plum and jalapeno. “Recognition is great,” says Bose, “but we’re always looking to evolve, to do better than we did yesterday.”
This spirit of innovation extends beyond Bengaluru’s borders. SOKA has launched collaborative events like Not A Takeover and Sunday Rituals, while Spirit Forward is hosting global guest shifts – its bar manager recently did a stint in Taipei. “What sets us apart is our ability to blend tradition with innovation,” says Sehgal, adding, “We’re not chasing trends, we’re setting them.” The larger impact, many believe, will be in how this success inspires India’s next generation of bartenders and beverage professionals. “This is just the beginning,” Shivaram concludes. “The energy is infectious. These bars aren’t just winning awards, they’re building a culture.”
And as Bengaluru raises a collective toast to its mixology pioneers, one thing is certain: the city’s best drinks, and its best stories, are still to come.