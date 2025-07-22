BJP constituencies cut up to confuse voters, delay BBMP polls, claims party

BENGALURU: Following the split in Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and announcement of five corporations, BJP leaders have lashed out at the Congress government, saying that Padmanabhanagar, RR Nagar, Dasarahalli and Mahadevapura have been deliberately added into different zones.

City BJP President S Harish said the move behind the unscientific split is to delay elections. Supporting Harish’s claim, Umesh Shetty, former Nagarbhavi corporator, said the attempt is to create confusion among voters. “Mahadevapura’s Bellandur is added into East and South corporations, and will add a lot of confusion,” he said.

“The basic rule for delimitation of municipalities is that assembly constituencies should not be disturbed, but the Congress government has done it. Padmanabha Nagar, the assembly seat of Opposition leader R Ashoka, is divided. One part is with the Bengaluru South corporation, and the other with West. Most BJP-ruled assembly segments are targeted, and this exercise is to delay municipal elections,” said Harish.