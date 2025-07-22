Two more held in rowdy-sheeter murder case in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Two more accused have been arrested by the Bharathi Nagar police in connection with the murder of rowdy-sheeter turned realtor Shivaprakash alias Biklu Shiva. The police have also detained a close relative of former minister and KR Pura MLA Byrathi Basavaraj for questioning.

The accused is Arun (32), a resident of RS Palya, and Naveen (32), a resident of Banasawadi. With their arrest, the total number of people held in the case has risen to seven. Five others, who had earlier surrendered to the police, are currently in custody.

A senior police officer said that RD Anil, a close relative of Basavaraj, has also been detained for allegedly providing vehicles to the accused for carrying out the murder. Anil has been named as accused number three in the FIR. A manhunt is underway to nab the prime accused, Jagadish alias Jagga. Police have raided his house and office. Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) D Devaraj said Arun and Naveen were arrested on Sunday and produced before the court, which remanded both of them to 14 days of custody.

On July 15, Shivaprakash was hacked to death by a gang near his house, Halasuru, over a property-related dispute. His mother has filed a complaint accusing MLA Basavaraj of allegedly instigating the murder. The FIR names the MLA as accused number five.