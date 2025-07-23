Bengaluru: College student dies by suicide; three classmates booked for abetment

BENGALURU: A 22-year-old college student allegedly died by suicide, following which a case has been registered against three of his classmates on charges of abetment, police said on Wednesday.

The deceased, Arun C from Hassan, was found hanging from an iron rod with a saree at his home on July 11. He had returned home for the vacation after completing his eighth-semester exams, police said.

Arun was an architecture student at a private college in the city. At the time of the incident, his parents, daily-wage labourers, were away at work.

Police recovered a death note in which Arun did not hold anyone responsible for taking the extreme step.

The note did not mention the names of any classmates. Initially, a case of "unnatural death" was registered.