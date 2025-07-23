CMRS begins inspection of Metro Yellow Line; final nod expected soon

BENGALURU: The Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety (CMRS) began inspecting the long-awaited Yellow Line of Namma Metro, which stretches 19.15 km from RV Road to Bommasandra, on Tuesday. The inspection follows the receipt of the Independent Safety Assessment (ISA) report by Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL), marking a key milestone before commissioning.

On the first day, the CMRS covered Reach 5 and completed a fourth of the inspection. BMRCL Chief Public Relations Officer Yashwant Chavan said, “The inspection will be completed in the next 3-4 days,” adding that once the CMRS clears the line, final authorisation for passenger services will be granted.

When asked about which stations would become operational, he said, “That will be decided after the CMRS gives its authorisation report.”

The CMRS inspection is the final step before the Yellow Line becomes operational, bringing the long-delayed project closer to reality. Originally set for completion in 2021, the project has faced multiple delays over the years.

Commenting on the delay, Bengaluru Central MP PC Mohan said, “CMRS inspection of the Yellow Line began on Tuesday, three years after BMRCL missed its 2021 deadline. With 16 stations from RV Road to Bommasandra, it is crucial for ORR commuters. But 10 MDs in 22 years slowed progress. Namma Metro deserves steady hands, not shifting chairs.”

BMRCL holds stakeholder meetings for Phase 3 Metro

The BMRCL has been conducting environmental stakeholder consultations for its proposed Phase-3 Metro and Double Decker Project, covering Corridor I (JP Nagar 4th Phase to Kempapura Cross) and Corridor II (Hosahalli to Kadabagere Cross) since Monday.

In the meetings, officials confirmed that 6,700 trees would be affected by the project, revised from the earlier estimate of around 11,000, following on-ground inspection.