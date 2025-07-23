Crypto scam twist: Bengaluru man who reported Rs 2 crore robbery turns out to be mastermind

BENGALURU: In a dramatic twist to the Rs 2 crore robbery case reported in Vidyaranyapura last month, investigators have uncovered that the complainant himself orchestrated the entire heist.

The police have arrested 15 people, including the complainant, identified as Shri Harsha, for cheating two businessmen under the guise of converting their cash into the cryptocurrency USDT (Tether). Four more suspects remain at large.

The arrested have been identified as Harsha, a businessman, Rakshith M, Chandrashekhar, Benjamin Harsha, Syed Akhib, Mohammed Suhail, Salman Khan, Muheeb S, Mohsin Khan, Salman Khan (second accused with same name), Syed Amjad, Syed Afreed, Syed Wasim, Mohammed Ateeg. Sandeep, Sheikh Sadu, Rakesh and Mohammed Sabeer are absconding.

According to the police, Harsha filed a complaint on June 25, claiming that he had been robbed by five armed men while facilitating a cryptocurrency transaction in MS Palya. He alleged that during the deal, the gang assaulted him and his associated and escaped with Rs 2 crore in cash.

However, the case took a turn after the arrest of the suspects. During interrogation, they revealed Harsha’s role in plotting the crime. Further investigation, bolstered by CCTV footage and call record analysis, confirmed Harsha’s involvement.

Police said Harsha had lured two businessmen — Bharath Singh from Bengaluru and Abhishek from Mangaluru — promising high returns by converting their Rs 2 crore cash into USDT. He assured them that the deal would be routed through RTGS with GST-compliant documentation and premium profit margins.