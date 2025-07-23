Four more arrested in Biklu Shiva murder case; BJP MLA Byrathi Basavaraj summoned again for questioning

BENGALURU: The Bharathi Nagar police have arrested four more accused in connection with the murder of rowdy-sheeter-turned-realtor Shivakumar alias Biklu Shiva, who was brutally attacked by 8-9 men near his house in Ulsoor on July 15.

The four accused have been identified as Avinash, Sudarshan, Murgesh, and Narasimha, a college student. All are residents of Tekal in Malur taluk of Kolar district. With these arrests, the total number of accused in the case has risen to 11, while the prime accused, Jagadisha, is yet to be nabbed.

A team led by ACP (Halasuru Sub-Division) Rangappa, along with a police team from Malur, nabbed the four accused on Monday night, following revelations made by the earlier arrested accused. The investigation also revealed that Rs 1.5 lakh was paid to the four accused for the murder, the police said. Further investigation are on.

Meanwhile, BJP KR Puram MLA Byrathi Basavaraj, who has been named Accused No. 5 in the FIR, has been summoned for questioning on Wednesday. It may be recalled that he had appeared for questioning on Saturday as well.