Karnataka HC issues notice to NHAI, Centre over ‘illegal’ toll collection at Nagasandra flyover

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court has issued notice to the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways in response to a public interest litigation filed by a city-based advocate, alleging that toll is being collected at Nagasandra illegally.

A division bench of Chief Justice Vibhu Bakhru and Justice CM Joshi issued the notice after hearing the petition filed by AV Amarnathan.

The petitioner stated that he has to cross the flyover at Nagasandra to reach the city from his house on Huskur Road in Dasanapura hobli of Nelamangala taluk. Though the flyover is within the city limits, Rs 40 is being deducted by NHAI as toll fee, which is illegal.

When he visited the office of NHAI, officials there refused to give any clarification. They also refused to reply to his application filed under the Right to Information Act, Amarnathan alleged.