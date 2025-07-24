Baby step towards me-time

In a world that never slows down, one often tends to forget to take good care of oneself. Between digital distractions and relentless deadlines, consistent and gentle means of self-care become a far-fetched dream. On Self-Care Day, Bengaluru’s medical experts share simple ways to bring self-care back to your routine, no matter how hectic life gets.
For working professionals
* According to Dr Diwakar Goutham, senior consultant (psychiatry), Narayana Health City, self-care is not reserved for weekends. “It’s about recognising that you deserve to be cared for at every point in your day,” he says.
* Begin your day with a glass of water and a few deep breaths before checking your phone.
* Walk part of your commute to reconnect body and mind.
* Practice gratitude for small joys: a warm cup of tea, a kind gesture, or quiet moments. Use your commute to unwind with calming music or podcasts.
* “Keep Boundaries at work. It is crucial. Be assertive and time-bound,” shares Devyani Todi, clinical psychologist
* Turn off e-mail notifications after work hours to avoid burnout.
* Place affirming quotes or photos at your workspace for emotional grounding.
* Prioritise 7-8 hours of sleep and regular, nourishing meals.
* Identify signs of burnout - fatigue, irritability, sleeplessness- and pause.
For students
* Use study techniques like the Pomodoro Method (25-minute study, 5-minute break). “Health and learning are not competitors - they are partners,” says Dr Goutham.
* Take outdoor breaks, practice deep breathing, and allow yourself to rest.
* Join peer study groups and talk openly about academic stress. “Set realistic goals and reach out for support. Avoid late-night screen time”, adds Todi.
Digital wellbeing
* “One should keep tech-free zones and stop scrolling before bed,” notes Ruth Sukruti, wellness educator
* Limit digital use 30 to 60 minutes before bedtime.
* Read a physical book, cook, paint, or call a friend.
* Use tools to track screen time and reduce doomscrolling.
* Curate positive content and avoid draining feeds.
* Unplug regularly to feel renewed and focused.
But are these micro self-care habits easy? Sukruthi advises taking baby steps. “Do one joyful thing daily - it helps balance emotion,” she says.