Baby step towards me-time

In a world that never slows down, one often tends to forget to take good care of oneself. Between digital distractions and relentless deadlines, consistent and gentle means of self-care become a far-fetched dream. On Self-Care Day, Bengaluru’s medical experts share simple ways to bring self-care back to your routine, no matter how hectic life gets.

For working professionals

* According to Dr Diwakar Goutham, senior consultant (psychiatry), Narayana Health City, self-care is not reserved for weekends. “It’s about recognising that you deserve to be cared for at every point in your day,” he says.

* Begin your day with a glass of water and a few deep breaths before checking your phone.

* Walk part of your commute to reconnect body and mind.

* Practice gratitude for small joys: a warm cup of tea, a kind gesture, or quiet moments. Use your commute to unwind with calming music or podcasts.

* “Keep Boundaries at work. It is crucial. Be assertive and time-bound,” shares Devyani Todi, clinical psychologist

* Turn off e-mail notifications after work hours to avoid burnout.

* Place affirming quotes or photos at your workspace for emotional grounding.

* Prioritise 7-8 hours of sleep and regular, nourishing meals.

* Identify signs of burnout - fatigue, irritability, sleeplessness- and pause.