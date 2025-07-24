Bengaluru

Baby step towards me-time

Here are a few mental health experts-backed self-care tips that you can put to use in your daily life
Anjali Ram
Updated on
2 min read

In a world that never slows down, one often tends to forget to take good care of oneself. Between digital distractions and relentless deadlines, consistent and gentle means of self-care become a far-fetched dream. On Self-Care Day, Bengaluru’s medical experts share simple ways to bring self-care back to your routine, no matter how hectic life gets.

For working professionals

* According to Dr Diwakar Goutham, senior consultant (psychiatry), Narayana Health City, self-care is not reserved for weekends. “It’s about recognising that you deserve to be cared for at every point in your day,” he says.

* Begin your day with a glass of water and a few deep breaths before checking your phone.

* Walk part of your commute to reconnect body and mind.

* Practice gratitude for small joys: a warm cup of tea, a kind gesture, or quiet moments. Use your commute to unwind with calming music or podcasts.

* “Keep Boundaries at work. It is crucial. Be assertive and time-bound,” shares Devyani Todi, clinical psychologist

* Turn off e-mail notifications after work hours to avoid burnout.

* Place affirming quotes or photos at your workspace for emotional grounding.

* Prioritise 7-8 hours of sleep and regular, nourishing meals.

* Identify signs of burnout - fatigue, irritability, sleeplessness- and pause.

For students

* Use study techniques like the Pomodoro Method (25-minute study, 5-minute break). “Health and learning are not competitors - they are partners,” says Dr Goutham.

* Take outdoor breaks, practice deep breathing, and allow yourself to rest.

* Join peer study groups and talk openly about academic stress. “Set realistic goals and reach out for support. Avoid late-night screen time”, adds Todi.

Digital wellbeing

* “One should keep tech-free zones and stop scrolling before bed,” notes Ruth Sukruti, wellness educator

* Limit digital use 30 to 60 minutes before bedtime.

* Read a physical book, cook, paint, or call a friend.

* Use tools to track screen time and reduce doomscrolling.

* Curate positive content and avoid draining feeds.

* Unplug regularly to feel renewed and focused.

But are these micro self-care habits easy? Sukruthi advises taking baby steps. “Do one joyful thing daily - it helps balance emotion,” she says.

mental health
Selfcare
selflove

