KGF Babu coughs up Rs 40 lakh road tax for two Rolls-Royces

BENGALURU: Transport officials have collected nearly Rs 40 lakh in pending road tax from businessman and politician Yusuf Sharif aka KGF Babu, for plying two Maharashtra-registered luxury cars in Karnataka. Babu owns a Rolls-Royce Phantom and Rolls-Royce Ghost that he, officials said, bought from actors Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan.

A team led by Joint Commissioner of Transport Shobha went to Babu’s house in Vasanth Nagar on Wednesday, and told him that he has to shell out nearly Rs 40 lakh, including penalty for late payment, for the two cars.

“For any vehicle registered outside Karnataka, the owner must pay road tax here if they are found operating the vehicle for more than a year. Babu has been using the vehicles for nearly two years. RTO officials collected enough evidence against Babu,” Shobha said.

Officials said Babu initially claimed that he was not using the vehicles in Karnataka permanently, and they would be sent back to Maharashtra, but later paid the tax. “One car had Rs 19.73 lakh in pending tax, while the other had Rs 18.53 lakh. He paid the tax and penalty for late payment for both vehicles at once,” Shobha said.