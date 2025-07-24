Operatic take : Former diplomat Nirupama Rao on her orchestra's upcoming concerts

For Rao, the orchestra mirrors an ideal society – diverse, collaborative, and deeply attuned to each other. “An orchestra is a metaphor. It teaches us that listening is just as vital as leading. That’s the model of cooperation we need in our fractured world,” she notes.

Soloists Alok Kumar (tenor) and Cheryl Bains (soprano), trained opera singers of Indian origin, will bring these global classics to life. “These performances show how South Asian talent can rise to global standards in this genre,” she explains.

The concerts will be followed by a musical collaboration and leadership workshop, which will be open to music enthusiasts, students, and the curious alike. “The workshop will offer a close-up view of how the magic of performance comes together,” says Rao, further adding, “It’s not just for trained musicians but also anyone curious about the arts.”

Participants can also interact with Alok Kumar, conductor Maria Badstue, and pianist Soundarie David-Rodrigo, among others, to understand the nuances of operatic performance and orchestral synergy. “It’s about nurturing the next generation not just technically, but emotionally and artistically,” she adds.

Despite a demanding career as a writer and singer, the former ambassador notes that she finds the greatest fulfilment in music. “Music is the most immediate and soul-stirring of all my pursuits. The orchestra gives strangers a shared identity. It’s about healing, storytelling, and forging connections that words alone cannot,” she adds.

And what message does she have for young musicians and art educators? “Strive for perfection. Never stop learning. Carry with you discipline and openness to the world beyond your borders,” she concludes.

(The concerts will be held at Christ University on August 2 (5pm) and at Bangalore International Centre on August 3 (from 6pm), followed by a workshop at Sabha Blr on August 4 (from 7pm). For more details, visit: symphonyofsouthasia.org)