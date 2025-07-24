Panel to BDA: Develop Varthur Lake before transferring to BBMP

BENGALURU: Karnataka Legislature’s Standing Committee of Local Bodies and Panchayat Raj Institutions, headed by Chairman Rizwan Arshad, has rejected Bangalore Development Authority’s proposal to transfer 480 acres of Varthur Lake to BBMP and asked the agency to develop the water body as per the National Green Tribunal’s direction and then come up with the transfer proposal.
The committee on Wednesday inspected Yele Mallappa Shetty, Varthur and Bellandur lakes in Bengaluru East taluk, following a report from the Accountant-General’s office about water bodies, their poor condition, encroachment and development plans.
The committee noted encroachment, sewage and dumping of garbage and debris at Yele Mallappa Shetty lake. Apprised of these issues by activists and residents fighting to save the water body, the committee asked the Revenue department to fence the lake.
“Of the 9.5-km lake boundary, only 5km has been fenced, while 4.5km is not fenced due to encroachment. The tahsildar was instructed to complete the survey in 10 days. The police department will be asked to give protection and ensure the lake is fenced,” said Arshad.
After visiting all three water bodies, the committee arrived at the conclusion that there is a big coordination failure as water bodies fall under different agencies. “Yele Mallappa Shetty is under the Minor Irrigation department, while Varthur and Bellandur lakes are with BDA. BDA, BBMP, Minor Irrigation and Forest departments, Karnataka State Pollution Control Board, Lake Development Authority and Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board will be called for a meeting to coordinate to protect and develop water bodies,” he said.
On BDA trying to dump Varthur Lake on BBMP even before rejuvenation, the Shivajinagar MLA said, “Nothing doing, BDA has to develop the lake first.”
Residents of Varthur highlighted the issue of untreated sewage flow, and urged the committee to take officials to task and direct them to complete the Sewage Treatment Plant for clean water flow. They also pushed for stricter implementation of rain water harvesting, as this will reduce dependency on borewell water around Varthur and Bellandur lakes.
After inspecting Bellandur Lake, the committee instructed the Slum Development Board to ensure dwellers here are rehabilitated and the lake is cleared for development. The committee also visited Agara Lake in Bommanahalli and was impressed by its development.