Panel to BDA: Develop Varthur Lake before transferring to BBMP

BENGALURU: Karnataka Legislature’s Standing Committee of Local Bodies and Panchayat Raj Institutions, headed by Chairman Rizwan Arshad, has rejected Bangalore Development Authority’s proposal to transfer 480 acres of Varthur Lake to BBMP and asked the agency to develop the water body as per the National Green Tribunal’s direction and then come up with the transfer proposal.

The committee on Wednesday inspected Yele Mallappa Shetty, Varthur and Bellandur lakes in Bengaluru East taluk, following a report from the Accountant-General’s office about water bodies, their poor condition, encroachment and development plans.

The committee noted encroachment, sewage and dumping of garbage and debris at Yele Mallappa Shetty lake. Apprised of these issues by activists and residents fighting to save the water body, the committee asked the Revenue department to fence the lake.

“Of the 9.5-km lake boundary, only 5km has been fenced, while 4.5km is not fenced due to encroachment. The tahsildar was instructed to complete the survey in 10 days. The police department will be asked to give protection and ensure the lake is fenced,” said Arshad.