Three accused get seven-year RI after pleading guilty

BENGALURU: Marking the first conviction in the 2020 KG Halli-DJ Halli riots case, a special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court on Wednesday sentenced three accused, who had pleaded guilty during the framing of charges, to seven years rigorous imprisonment with penalty.

Accused no. 14 Syed Ikramuddin alias Syed Naveed (44), A-16 Syed Asif (46) and A-18 Mohammed Atif (26) were charged under multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the Karnataka Prevention of Destruction and Loss of Property Act (KPDLP) and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

On August 11, 2020, a mob attacked the KG Halli and DJ Halli police stations as well as the residence of Congress MLA Akhanda Srinivas Murthy. The violence was triggered by a provocative social media post allegedly made by the MLA’s nephew, Naveen. The riots involved incidents of stone throwing, petrol bomb attacks and assaults on police personnel. Four people died when the police opened fire to bring the situation under control.

Of the 199 accused in the case, 187 have been arrested and chargesheets filed against 138. The NIA took over the investigation on September 21, 2020, and filed its chargesheet on February 2, 2021. The NIA also established that the accused had links to the banned Popular Front of India (PFI).

“The police are charged with the duty of maintaining law and order as well as public order. When such custodians of law and order are attacked, public confidence in the efficiency of the police is likely to be shaken, thereby disturbing public order. We, the people, feel secure when we have a robust police force. The act of the accused in torching the KG Halli police station has shaken the confidence of the public and their sense of security,” said special public prosecutor for NIA, Bengaluru, P Prasanna Kumar.

He added, “This judgment has not only restored public confidence in the police force, but has also vindicated the action of the Central government in declaring the Popular Front of India (PFI) as an unlawful association.”