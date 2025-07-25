Bengaluru

Rameshwaram Cafe in Bengaluru files complaint alleging blackmail to tarnish brand

A video showing a group of people alleging that they found a worm in a Pongal dish at the outlet in the airport went viral on Thursday.
In a press statement, the cafe said a group of five-seven people created a disturbance at the outlet on Thursday morning and later demanded Rs 25 lakh to prevent the video from being circulated.
BENGALURU: The Rameshwaram Café has lodged a police complaint against a group of individuals accusing them of attempting to malign the brand and extort money by staging a false incident of food contamination at its Bengaluru airport outlet.

A video showing a group of people alleging that they found a worm in a Pongal dish at the outlet in the airport went viral on Thursday. However, the cafe strongly denied the allegation and claimed that the incident was staged to blackmail the brand.

In a press statement, the cafe said a group of five-seven people created a disturbance at the outlet on Thursday morning and later demanded Rs 25 lakh to prevent the video from being circulated. The cafe has filed a police complaint and submitted call logs, screenshots and other evidence.

Divya Raghav, founder of Rameshwaram Cafe, called the claims “baseless” and added that similar blackmail attempts had occurred in the past.

