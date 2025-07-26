A fine print: Workshop explores 500-year-old letterpress printing method

The press originally belonged to her grandfather, who started it around 1920. “We did not want to throw away this history, so we decided to continue the press and introduce people to the craftsmanship and design challenges it brings,” says Akiladeswari, as Arunkumar adds, “There are not many places in India that have the machine which you can operate. This method is mainly taught as theory.”

Their workshops costing `2,000 will have participants across all age groups and skill levels. Arunkumar says, “We mainly see people who are interested in art or design, from college students to people in their 50s. It also forms a solid base for any graphic designers who want to learn about types or type design.”

The analogue look is definitely a draw, says Arunkumar. “Letterpress has a third dimension to it which stands out from digital prints. You can get an embossed (letters raised up) or debossed effect (letters pressed down) with it,” he says, adding that even mistakes can produce beautiful results.