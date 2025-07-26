Rs 22 crore parking lot comes up at Gandhi Bazaar in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Finding parking space in the city is an irritating exercise for Bengalureans. Now, the BBMP is offering a bit of breathing space for motorists with its Rs 22-crore multi-level car parking complex in Gandhi Bazaar.

The complex, which will be opened for public use soon by Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, will also have 50 shops on the ground floor. Car parking is arranged from the first floor to the fourth floor (31 vehicles per floor), and a total of 124 vehicles can be parked. One lift and 6 toilets have been constructed.

On Friday, BBMP Chief Commissioner Maheshwar Rao inspected the facility. He also inspected the work of granite cobble stone, bollards and white topping on the footpath at the entrance of Gandhi Bazaar Main Road and lauded for the comprehensive development of the road and footpath and directed to that no hawkers or encroachers should take away public space.

He also visited the Garbage-Sludge separator unit at Koramangala and said it should be made a model site. Proper arrangements should be made for those who come to study/train at this place. Garbage separator unit has a collection unit for recyclable materials, dry waste collection unit, biogas unit and mini transfer station, which should be properly maintained and sprayed from time to time to prevent odour, he said.

As trash like commodes, beds, and furniture end up on the streets and become a black spot eventually, Rao suggested finding a dedicated space in the zone to store equipment like commodes, beds, and furniture. Recyclable material can be brought there, he said.

He inspected the parking lot of Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) in front of the bus stand at Banashankari Circle and the space in the same location, and suggested that steps be taken to utilize the space to accommodate nearby street-side traders.

Zonal commissioner Digvijay Bodke, Joint Commissioner Dr. Madhu, Deputy Commissioner Lakshmi Devi, Chief Engineer Basavaraj Kabade, Lokesh, Superintendent Engineer Hemalatha and other officials were present during the inspection rounds.