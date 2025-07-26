Two stab petrol bunk cashier in Bengaluru over payment dispute

BENGALURU: A 35-year-old cashier at a petrol bunk in HSR Layout, 1st Sector, was attacked by two unidentified bike-borne assailants in the early hours of Wednesday. The crime took place between 1.40 am and 1.50 am at the Samahita Fuelling Station on 27th Main Road.

According to the complaint filed by bunk supervisor CM Byra Reddy, the duo arrived on a white two-wheeler and refuelled for Rs 230. Due to some network delay, the transaction was slowed down, following which an argument broke out with the cashier, Thippeswamy. Although the amount was eventually debited, the quarrel escalated.

One of the assailants then pulled out a knife and stabbed Thippeswamy in the chest. When a fellow employee, Guruprasad, attempted to intervene, the attackers tried to assault him as well. Supervisor Byra Reddy and another staffer, Santosh, also tried to stop them, but the accused fled towards the Agara side.

“The cashier is out of danger. He was first taken to a nearby hospital and then shifted to a private facility in Madiwala,” said a police officer. He added that the suspects were possibly under the influence of alcohol. The petrol bunk’s CCTV footage does not capture the registration number of the vehicle, and the accused have not yet been identified.