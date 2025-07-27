Bangalore Political Action Committee works to better 7.5 km of Inner Ring Road

BENGALURU: Bangalore Political Action Committee (B.PAC), an NGO, released the ‘IRR Street: Standstill to Active’ report here on Saturday, highlighting improvements along the 7.5-km Inner Ring Road stretch from Indiranagar to Madiwala, infamous for traffic congestion and poor safety.

Plagued with traffic congestion, road safety hazards, and poor pedestrian infrastructure, the IRR corridor is a lifeline for commuters connecting Domlur, Ejipura, Koramangala, and Indiranagar, including to the high-footfall Indiranagar Metro station.

The project, initiated in June 2023, involved B.PAC, BBMP, BMTC, Bengaluru Traffic Police, and Bengaluru Solid Waste Management Limited.

Key highlights include the addition of nine MF5 buses on the Indiranagar-Koramangala route, increasing daily trips from 169 to 227. To improve walkability and safety, over 4,300 tonnes of debris, 129 tonnes of garbage, and 130 barricades were cleared. Rumble strips, zebra crossings, raised pedestrian crossings, and speed humps were installed at key crash hotspots.

Street lighting got a major boost with 45 new or repaired lights across dark spots. BBMP also approved pedestrian upgrades at Domlur flyover. Drainage improvements were proposed with kerb inlets every 5-7 metres, instead of 30 metre intervals, especially at flood-prone areas.

B.PAC Managing Trustee and Honorary CEO Revathy Ashok said, “The report is a testament to what sustained, citizen-led collaboration with government agencies can achieve in a complex urban environment like Bengaluru.”

“This effort is not just about fixing one road — it’s about proving that data, design, and dialogue can reshape public spaces to be safer, cleaner, and more accessible,” she added.

BBMP Chief Commissioner Maheshwar Rao said, “IRR: Standstill to Active by B.PAC is a wonderful initiative and is much appreciated. We would love to partner with you and take up serious interventions. At least from my side, we can contribute enough funds to promote walkability initiatives. If you increase the footpaths, you will definitely increase the carrying capacity and it will reduce a lot of other issues and promote safety. This is something we are committed to.”