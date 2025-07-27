Dubai-based bizman abducted in Bengaluru, four arrested

BENGALURU: A Dubai-based businessman was kidnapped in the city on July 16 by his ex-girlfriend and her associates for a ransom of Rs 2.5 crore.

The businessman, who was held captive for seven days, managed to alert the residents of the neighbouring flat about his kidnapping.

Based on a complaint, Ashok Nagar police, who swung into action, rescued him and arrested four of the accused. The businessman’s ex-girlfriend and three others involved in the crime are absconding.

The arrested have been identified as Salman Pasha, 22, of DJ Halli, Mohammed Nawaz, 27, from KG Halli, and Mohammed Asif, 42, and Mohammed Suhel, 25, of RT Nagar.

According to police, Lawrence Melvani, 37, who recently returned to Bengaluru from Dubai, lived in a lodge in Indiranagar. On July 16, his ex-girlfriend Mahima contacted him and requested to meet her. She booked a cab for him. After picking him from Indiranagar, the driver stopped the car near Koramangala, where three men barged in, blindfolded him and took him to a serviced apartment.

The accused forced him to part with Rs 1 lakh in cash and two iPhones. They then assaulted him demanding Rs 2.5 crore. On July 23, Melvani managed to alert the family living in the neighbouring flat from the washroom of the serviced apartment about his kidnapping.

Meanwhile, Melvani’s family members alerted the police after they could not contact him for several days. Before the police could reach the serviced apartment, the accused bundled Melvani into a car and headed towards Tumakuru Road. After seeing a police team chasing them, the accused pushed Melvani out of the car and fled. The team intercepted the car after a few hours of chase and arrested the four accused. A senior police officer said Melvani’s ex-girlfriend was behind the abduction plot. A search is on to nab her and other accused.