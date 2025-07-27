Veeragallu finally stands tall at Military Memorial in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: A after a 16-year wait, marking the 26th Kargil Vijay Diwas, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah inaugurated the 75-feet high Veeragallu (hero stone) at the National Military Memorial here on Saturday. The 700-tonne granite monolith stands as a solemn tribute to the valour and sacrifice of Indian soldiers, especially those martyred in the 1999 Kargil conflict.

The event, organised by the National Soldiers’ Memorial Management Trust, witnessed participation from senior military officers, war veterans, and families of martyrs. Siddaramaiah paid homage to the fallen soldiers and lauded their contribution in safeguarding the nation’s borders.

Air Commodore Chandrashekhar (Retd), the visionary behind the National Military Memorial, was felicitated by the chief minister at the ceremony. Flight Lieutenant Lolaksha Madalu Srinivasa, Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara, and Housing Minister BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan were also present in the event.

Senior BJP leader Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Friday welcomed the unveiling of the 75-feet Veeragallu at the National Military Memorial.

The former Union minister stated, “On this occasion, I feel a deep sense of pride and would like to remind the people of Karnataka and Bengaluru that -- this began 16 years ago, overcoming many roadblocks, hurdles, and the opposition of some insensitive individuals.”

“But, this memorial stands as Karnataka and Bengaluru’s homage to the service and sacrifice of the bravehearts of our Armed Forces, and the pain and loss borne by their families,” he added.