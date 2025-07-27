Wheelchair-friendly toilet opens at Bengaluru's Lalbagh Botanical Garden

BENGALURU: A wheelchair-accessible toilet was inaugurated at Lalbagh Botanical Garden on Saturday by Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya.

The facility has been constructed by the NGO ‘Ramp My City’, with support from the Australian Consulate in Bengaluru, at a spot provided by the Horticulture Department of the Karnataka Government, which manages Lalbagh.

The location for the toilet was identified by the MP’s office. The project is part of a broader effort to improve accessibility in public spaces within the Bengaluru South constituency.

Previously, the MP’s office and Ramp My City collaborated to install ramps at over 15 government offices and police stations. The NGO also constructed a wheelchair-friendly resting point for gig workers outside the Bengaluru South MP’s office.

‘Small, but powerful step’

“This facility is a small, but powerful step towards making our public spaces truly inclusive. It gives persons with disabilities the dignity and independence they deserve,” shared Surya, adding, “Partnerships like these — between governments and civil society — are the way forward. Inclusion must be at the heart of public infrastructure.”

The inauguration was attended by Australian High Commissioner to India Phillip Green, Australian Consul-General in Bengaluru Hillary McGreachy, and Prateek Khandelwal, founder of Ramp My City.

The new toilet is expected to be used by hundreds of differently-abled visitors, who frequent Lalbagh each week.