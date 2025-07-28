A nostalgic ride back to the ’90s

You can dance, you can jive…” played softly in the background as ABBA’s Dancing Queen faded out and guests settled in. Some nights feel less like events and more like memories in the making, and the 90’s era at The Bench – Craft Bar & Kitchen, Brookefield on Saturday delivered just that. With retro music, comforting drinks and throwback prices, the evening brought back the carefree charm of the ’90s in the most nostalgic way.

The event was a collaboration with Sula Vineyards and Red Rhino Craft Brewery, two names that have become favourites among Bengaluru’s beverage lovers. Guests raised glasses of brut, signature red, and the easy-drinking hefeweizen and signature lager, while house favourites like red wine sangria, zombie mojito and full moon witch added a spirited twist to the offerings.

Giving a closer look at the inspiration behind the event and its nostalgic theme, Ajay Hegde, the founder of the outlet, says, “The ’90s represent everything we stand for – that sweet spot between quality and accessibility. Back then, things were simpler but still aspirational. Now, people are constantly worried about inflation and it’s eating into their entertainment budget. When I think about our mission of ensuring customers never have to sacrifice lifestyle due to fluctuating income levels, the ’90s era perfectly captures that sentiment.”

The menu paid homage to old-school favourites with dishes like salt & pepper corn, hara bara kebabs, egg chilly chang, and kimchi gai as starters. The main course brought together crowd-pleasers like paneer tikka masala, chicken Chettinad, and more, with accompaniments of steamed rice, roti, and naan.

Asked what song best represents the event, Hegde smiles. “Walk of Life by Dire Straits. The song captures our vibe perfectly – joyful, energetic, and all about bringing people together. It’s about celebrating life’s moments, big or small, much like what we strive to do here: create memorable experiences without the worry of high prices,” he concludes.