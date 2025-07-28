Fake e-commerce websites target online shoppers in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: With the rise in online shopping, especially during festive seasons, cybercriminals are exploiting unsuspecting customers through fake e-commerce websites that closely imitate legitimate portals. These fraudulent platforms lure users with flashy deals and deep discounts, aiming to steal money and sensitive personal information.

A senior officer from a CEN (Cybercrime, Economic Offences and Narcotics) police station in Bengaluru told TNIE that two main types of scams are currently being reported. In one, fraudsters create counterfeit versions of popular brand websites. In another, they launch entirely new but fake e-commerce platforms. Both are heavily promoted on social media and messaging apps to attract buyers.

“In most of the cases, customers are tricked into paying in advance but never receive the products. The fraudsters either collect money without delivering goods or steal users’ data through malicious links,” the officer said.

He warned that such fake sites often contain subtle spelling errors in brand names, which go unnoticed. Clicking unknown links or trusting deals that seem too good to be true increases the risk. “Always verify the URL, look out for misspellings in the domain, and double-check offers through official brand websites,” he said.

Another senior officer from the North division added that some companies have filed police complaints after receiving disputes over orders they never processed. “Victims who lose small amounts, between Rs 1,000 and Rs 2,000, often don’t report it, which allows these scams to continue unchecked,” he said.

Authorities urge online shoppers to remain cautious and report suspicious websites to prevent further fraud.