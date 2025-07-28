Plaster of Paris idol sales continue across Karnataka as ban enforcement falters

BENGALURU: With less than a month to go for the Ganesha festival, state government agencies, particularly the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB), are yet to crackdown on Plaster of Paris (PoP) and heavy lead paint idols manufactured and sold across the state.

So far, raids have been conducted only in two places -- Bengaluru’s Dasarahalli zone and Hubballi where 1,000 and 180 idols, respectively, were seized.

“It has been a year since the government issued orders banning PoP idols. From the last last festive season till now, all the idols that were stored should have been seized and scientifically destroyed. Now, when the festival is just a month away, insignificant checks have started,” said an environment expert working with the KSPCB.

On Thursday, Forest Minister Eshwar B Khandre had reiterated the state government’s 2023 ban and directed officials to take stock of the clay and P0P idols and strictly enforce the ban.

Sellers, however, pointed out that they have old stocks which they have invested upon and need to be cleared. “These idols were made during the previous years and I have paid for each of them. They are to be used in community/public spaces. The government should give us at least one-year time to ensure that they are disposed. Nobody wants second-hand idols for festivities, which the government has been promoting,” said Mallappa, a trader on Mysuru Road. BBMP’s construction and debris waste management officials said there are incinerator plants to scientifically dispose PoP idols, but no idols come to them due to religious sentiments.

The KSPCB banned the use of PoP idols in 2016. The National Green Tribunal issued orders banning sale, manufacture and usage of PoP idols in 2023 and the Karnataka government issued orders banning them in August 2024. The chief secretary also issued orders for the formation of committees under the district administrations to ensure sale, manufacture and usage of eco-friendly idols and green crackers.

KSPCB senior environmental officer G Yateesh said, “The board has written to the district administrations to seize all those manufacturing and selling PoP idols. But the police and district administration is not cooperating. People should also understand and stop purchasing. We are aware of the idols and seizures are being done. People must also come forward and give details of where they see such idols.”

How to identify PoP, lead paint idols

Lift the idol; if it is solid inside and hard then it is PoP

Idols made with eco-friendly items like clay, gunny sacks and hay stacks are light and not hard

Eco-friendly paints are not bright, shiny and glossy