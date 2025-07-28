RPF busts railway ticket racket in Bengaluru, nine agents detained

BENGALURU: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) on Sunday busted a gang involved in illegally promising confirmed tickets to waitlisted passengers at Bengaluru City Railway Station. Nine staff members from various travel agencies were detained for charging double the fare to secure such tickets.

According to officials, the accused targeted vulnerable passengers waiting at reservation counters. They approached them with false assurances of confirmed tickets and lured them to nearby travel agency offices. Some suspects allegedly claimed access to PNR numbers and the ability to manipulate reservation statuses, raising suspicion through their frequent presence and interactions at the counters.

Acting on specific intelligence, the RPF’s Crime Investigation Branch, along with the Divisional Station Team, launched an operation and detained the suspects. They were reportedly misusing Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) IDs to book tickets under the emergency quota, manipulating the system and exploiting passengers in urgent need of travel.

A formal complaint has been filed, and a detailed probe is underway. Officials have warned that misuse of IRCTC credentials will result in immediate suspension of accounts. The RPF has termed the activity a public nuisance. They have stated that action will be taken under relevant legal provisions to curb such malpractices.