SJC institute holds workshop on AICTE Atal-Vaani

BENGALURU: SJC Institute of Technology organised a two-day teacher development programme on the topic ‘Semiconductors for 5G and IoT Applications: Enabling the Future of Connected Technologies’.

The institute emphasised that the programme aims to build a strong knowledge ecosystem in regional languages in collaboration with the All India Council for Technical Education’s (AICTE) VAANI (Vital Advocacy for the Advancement and Nurturing of Indian Languages), by encouraging research publications in regional languages.

The programme aims to provide a platform for faculty knowledge exchange and skill development in the rapidly evolving areas of semiconductor technology, 5G communications and Internet of Things (IoT) applications, the institute said.

Dr C P Ravikumar, founder and former director of Technical Talent Development, Texas Instruments, who was the guest of honour, spoke about the impact of semiconductor technology on 5G telecommunications and the Internet of Things.