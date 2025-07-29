3.75 lakh tax defaulters to get notice, BBMP eyes Rs 800 crore dues

BENGALURU: Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Chief Commissioner Maheshwar Rao instructed revenue division officials to issue notice to about 3.75 lakh tax defaulters who have not paid outstanding property tax under BBMP’s jurisdiction, and collect the tax.

Addressing a meeting on Monday, he instructed officials to collect property tax more effectively. “Tax dues from about 3.75 lakh defaulters comes to Rs 700-800 crore. Notices will be issued through SMS and email for payment of property tax dues,” he said.

The Chief Commissioner said that more than 50,000 applications have been submitted to the corporation for new khatas and asked officials to take up the matter on priority basis, as it will help the corporation collect more property tax.

He also appealed to owners to apply for A-Khata and stated that the Karnataka government has given directions to issue A-Khatas under BBMP. Accordingly, citizens were instructed to avail of an expeditious online system and apply for A-Khata.

At the review meeting, he directed officials to close potholes on priority on arterial and sub-arterial roads in the city. Measures should be taken to cover potholes on ward roads as well, and as soon as possible. He instructed officials to use cold mix and ecofix during the monsoon.

With the Southwest monsoon to peak from August, he directed officials to ensure that roads are not flooded and to clean roadside shoulder drains and gratings. With mosquito-borne diseases being a concern during the monsoon, he asked municipal officers to ensure dengue cases are controlled in the city, as 69 cases were detected last week. While 442 cases were detected in July, 1,685 cases have been detected since January 2025, he added. Larvae nests should be identified and eradicated by spraying medicine, and to create awareness among citizens about dengue, volunteers should be assigned and door-to-door awareness work carried out, Rao stated.

Special Commissioner Munish Moudgil, Karee Gowda, K Harish Kumar, Suralkar Vikas Kishore, Preeti Gehlot, zonal commissioners, chief engineers and other officials were present.